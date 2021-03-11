Morgan’s bat stays hot as No. 21 LSU shuts out UNO, 5-0

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan’s bat continued to stay hot as No. 21 LSU shut out the University of New Orleans, 5-0, at Maestri Field on Wednesday, March 10.
Over the past two games for the Tigers, Morgan has collected six total hits, including two triples, a double, and six RBI. On the season, Morgan has raised his batting average to .423 and currently leads the team. Morgan is also the leader in RBI with 17.
The Tigers (11-3) didn’t have the best night at the plate outside of Morgan’s three hits and a pair of hits from both Dylan Crews and Cade Beloso. LSU struck out a total of 14 times against the Privateers (5-7).
Freshman pitcher Will Hellmers (3-1) pitched his longest outing of the season, going 5.0 innings and striking out seven batters. He allowed four hits and walked one batter.
Hellmers got the game started by striking out three out of the first four batters he faced and allowed one hit in the top of the first.
LSU got on the board in the top of the third inning as Morgan singled to center field, scoring Alex Milazzo to make it 1-0. The Tigers added another run on a Beloso sac-fly to left field that scored Crews to make it 2-0.
Morgan’s single extended his hitting streak to 11 games.
The Tigers added a couple of more runs in the top of the fifth inning as Crews started things off with a single to left field and he later scored after Morgan tripled to left field to make it 3-0.
Morgan then scored on an RBI-double by Beloso to make it 4-0.
LSU added one more run in the top of the seventh inning as Morgan scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.
The Tiger pitching staff shut down the Privateers at the plate as LSU only allowed eight hits while striking out 12 batters.
LSU will be back in Alex Box Stadium to take on the University of Texas-San Antonio in a weekend series.
