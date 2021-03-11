Local McDonald’s raising money for charity

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - The pandemic has taken a financial toll on millions of Americans. Nearly a year later, people are still struggling to make ends meet, and fundraising for non profit charities has been a challenge.
A locally-owned McDonald’s restaurant is raising money, without breaking the bank.
Ricky Patel is an owner and operator of the McDonald’s on Thompson Avenue in Iowa. Their current promotion donates 25-cents for every shamrock shake that’s ordered.
“We have raised a little over $2,000,” Patel said. “That’s across all of our restaurants in Louisiana. Last year, we raised just above $3,000, so we are hoping we can meet and surpass that goal this year.”
In this case, donations go directly to the Baton Rouge Ronald McDonald Charity House, helping families in need.
“It can go to anything the house needs, whether it is food, providing a room, any necessities as far as toothbrushes and toiletries, stuff like that.”
An employee of the Patel family, Mary Wharton, says the family advocated for her when her daughter was diagnosed with brain cancer, and the donations made to the restaurant help lift a financial burden.
“They don’t require any payment from anyone that stays there, and that is a huge, huge help whenever you are in a situation like that,” Wharton said.
Wharton says she’s grateful for the charity that helped her through the unimaginable.
“I never thought I would have to use Ronald McDonald House, but I am very thankful that it was there in a time that we needed it, and I think it is a fantastic charity to support. They are 100 percent about helping people, and you can’t beat that.”
The shake promotion ends on March 17, but donations can be made year round.
