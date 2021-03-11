FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some fog possible overnight with another repeat of clouds and warmth for Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cloudy, breezy conditions ruled the forecast today with only a few very isolated showers that popped up through the morning and afternoon. These streamer showers are tapering off, but a few more could be possible overnight into Friday morning as well as some patchy fog. Wind gusts look to calm down a bit overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 60s.
With another very similar day ahead for Friday, expect temperatures to climb quickly back to around 80 by early afternoon. Wind gusts will increase again and there could be a quick shower or two develop at any time during the morning and afternoon hours. Chances of rain overall though go no higher than 20%. Expect another very similar night ahead for Friday night with lows in the lower 60s.
Saturday brings a few hit or miss showers to the area along with warm and breezy conditions through the day. Highs on Saturday reach the lower 80s under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. By Sunday, a cold front moves closer to the area but likely won’t move through until late Sunday night when the best chance of rain and storms will come into play.
Computer models today have slowed the front down just a little on its arrival to Southwest Louisiana until late Sunday night, perhaps even into the predawn hours of Monday. The front will likely stall over the area, keeping the weather pattern unsettled even into Monday with lingering rain expected, especially during the morning. At this time, severe weather is still not likely for our area, although a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out, especially in our northern parishes late Sunday night into early Monday morning.
This first front won’t drop temperatures much at all as it fizzles out over the area, leading to a drier day Tuesday before more rain returns to the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday with our second front next week. This second front looks to bring another round of storms to the area by Wednesday before dropping temperatures slightly more for the second half of next week. The good news is that once the second front moves through, drier conditions will prevail for Thursday through the following weekend with highs in the lower 70s and lows taking a dip back into the 40s and low 50s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
