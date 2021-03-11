FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some fog possible overnight with another repeat of clouds and warmth for Friday

This first front won’t drop temperatures much at all as it fizzles out over the area, leading to a drier day Tuesday before more rain returns to the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday with our second front next week. This second front looks to bring another round of storms to the area by Wednesday before dropping temperatures slightly more for the second half of next week. The good news is that once the second front moves through, drier conditions will prevail for Thursday through the following weekend with highs in the lower 70s and lows taking a dip back into the 40s and low 50s.