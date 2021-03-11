FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A breezy and warm morning, turning unsettled into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our breezy conditions have remained with us through the overnight as winds are still around 10-15 mph out of the south with gust up to 20 mph at times. That has held our temperatures warmer this morning with areas north of I-10 in the lower 60′s and areas along and south in the middle 60′s, which is running around 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year.
You can leave the jacket in the house this morning with temperatures this warm, but you may want to grab a hat or something to put your hair up with it being as breezy as it is. That will once again be the weather story of the day as we see another windy afternoon with sustained winds around 15-20 with gust up to 30 mph at times. It will be very warm though with a mostly cloudy day expected much like what we saw on our Wednesday. Highs will be just a few degrees warmer as we look to reach 80 today in many locations as we could see just a little more in the way of sunshine throughout the day. Rain chances remain pretty limited today once again, but like yesterday a stray shower north of I-10 can’t be ruled out, but any rain that forms will be fast moving and light. Our warm evenings look to continue as we head over the next several days with lows back into the lower 60′s through Sunday morning.
For the end of the week we can expect much of the same with strong winds out of the south and temperatures climbing to near 80 for the afternoon. Clouds will be around once again and that won’t change as we head into the weekend either, however what will change is the fact we could see some showers and storms especially for the second half of the weekend. Any plans that you have on Friday look to be just fine as we don’t see high rain chances and even into our Saturday things look to be fine as our cold front remains to the north with high pressure slowly drifting farther east. Temperatures for the weekend will be into the upper 70′s for Saturday and middle 70′s for Sunday. Our front will begin to move in as we head towards Sunday evening and into the overnight bringing scattered showers and storms.
At this time the best chance of rain is Sunday night after sunset and lasting through the early morning hours of our Monday. The severe threat will be the greatest just north of here, but a strong storm can’t be ruled out with the passage of the front. That is something we will continue to monitor as we get closer. The unsettled weather looks to stick around through Monday before slowly drying out towards the middle of the week. Models are still in disagreement about how much rain we could see next week as some keep showers around whereas others dry it out a little faster. Bottom line though is we remain warm through the weekend with showers and storms for the second half of the weekend.
