FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A breezy and warm morning, turning unsettled into the weekend

You can leave the jacket in the house this morning with temperatures this warm, but you may want to grab a hat or something to put your hair up with it being as breezy as it is. That will once again be the weather story of the day as we see another windy afternoon with sustained winds around 15-20 with gust up to 30 mph at times. It will be very warm though with a mostly cloudy day expected much like what we saw on our Wednesday. Highs will be just a few degrees warmer as we look to reach 80 today in many locations as we could see just a little more in the way of sunshine throughout the day. Rain chances remain pretty limited today once again, but like yesterday a stray shower north of I-10 can’t be ruled out, but any rain that forms will be fast moving and light. Our warm evenings look to continue as we head over the next several days with lows back into the lower 60′s through Sunday morning.