DOC reinstates visitation at Louisiana’s state-run prisons

The Department is currently working on plans to bring back a limited number of volunteers for faith-based programming, as well as ramping up vocational and educational programs to near pre-COVID-19 levels. In addition, plans are being worked out to resume face-to-face attorney inmate visits. Currently inmates visit with their attorneys via Zoom call and by telephone. All reopening plans will follow LDH’s COVID-19 guidelines and are subject to change as guidelines or COVID-19 prevalence at the facility or in the community change. At this point, there is no definitive timeline on implementation of these additional measures. The DOC will announce to the media an the public any changes in regards to visitation, and will post on the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at doc.la.gov.