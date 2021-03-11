Cowgirls make it five wins straight with 4-3 victory over Houston

McNeese added another run in the fifth when Gomez was thought to be hit by a pitch but the home plate umpire ruled it a foul ball. After an umpire meeting, the call stood and Gomez returned to the batter’s box. The call to put Gomez back in the box worked out in the Cowgirls’ favor as Gomez hit the next pitch over the left-centerfield wall for her second home run this season to give McNeese a 4-0 lead.