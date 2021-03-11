Counseling center provides services despite challenges

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a tough year for everyone across Southwest Louisiana, but one Lake Charles counseling center never stopped offering some hope through the pandemic and two hurricanes.
For over 20 years, the Kay Dore Counseling Clinic at McNeese State University has been offering services for just $20, but the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura and Delta left them without their offices.
Assistant psychology professor Dr. Kevin Yaudes understands people need help now more than ever. He was not willing to put their services on hold despite the new challenges they were facing.
So after several failed attempts at trying to find a place to continue their services, the clinic was able to get in touch with St. Luke Simpson Methodist Church.
Dr. Yaudes understands the importance of this time and wants to do everything he can to help those in need.
“You never know what you might want to be capable of given the right set of wrong circumstances. And I think that’s what we’re experiencing in Southwest Louisiana as a whole. So even people who are naturally resilient have what may be described as a sunny disposition-.”
Yaudes says counseling will help you identify goals most important to you, and it will help you make the changes in your life that you most want.
