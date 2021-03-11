Clinic Trials of SWLA offering free COVID-19 test Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Clinic Trials of SWLA is offering a free drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing day with same day results on Saturday, March 13.
Testing will be available between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for ages 12 and up, no leaving your car, results called out same day and documentation of results will be available Monday, March 15, at 600 Bayou Pines East, Suite B.
Clinical trials may be available for patients that are applicable.
Call 337-467-8110 or 337-602-6642 if you have any questions.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.