Calcasieu assessor provides update on disaster valuation adjustments

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu assessor Wendy Curphy Aguillard has provided an initial parish wide Hurricane Laura and Delta reduction in value, and information for any additional adjustments will be accepted until April 1, 2021.
HOMESTEAD PROPERTY- If you are unable to live in your homestead property, you can file for a Disaster Homestead Continuation which will allow you to maintain your homestead even though you are temporarily unable to live in your home. This is only good if you do not file for homestead anywhere else while your home is being repaired.
REAL ESTATE/BUILDINGS- If you have experienced unfortunate more extensive damage, additional information of damage may be provided by property owners to our office for further review and possible additional valuation adjustments.
BUSINESS/PERSONAL PROPERTY- For business assets (inventory, furniture, fixtures, and equipment) please provide a revised LAT5 form with supporting documentation of loss for possible valuation adjustment to personal property assets.
See the assessor’s website for further details www.calcasieuassessor.org or call 337-721-3000 for more information.
