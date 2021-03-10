Downed power line causes outages in south Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A downed power line left more than 3,000 people on the west end of Country Club Road without power Wednesday afternoon.
Around 3,300 were without power around 3:20 p.m., but that number was reduced to 450 by 4:10 p.m.
Margaret Harris, Entergy spokeswoman, said a vegetation crew, which was not working for Entergy, knocked down a communication cable. She said the pole must be replaced, along with cross arms and other equipment.
The downed power line also caused a small fire in the brush next to the road.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.