Welsh Police Department kicks off its “Crime Watch” program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - From Crime Stoppers in Calcasieu Parish to now Crime Watch in the town of Welsh, a local police department is asking for the community’s help.
Chief Marcus Crochet, with the Welsh Police Department, introduced a new program called “Crime Watch” on Monday.
The program helps the department solve open cases by posting information about the case on the police department’s Facebook page, allowing the public to report any additional tips they may have.
Chief Crochet says this is the first type of program to be brought to the town of Welsh and says the benefits crime watch will bring will hopefully extend to others in the area.
“I’m hoping it’ll have a good impact, and look you know if something that we showcase helps another agency out--let’s say we have a string of burglaries going on and we can crack the case with this Crime Watch--I’m more than welcome to bring on another agency and share that information with them,” said Chief Crochet.
Intending to spotlight a new case each month, the department kicked off its first spotlight on Monday with the homicide of Quentin Green.
“We’ve got a lot of information on it, we really do, we’re hanging on by the skin of our teeth right now, on moving forward, and we’re just hoping that you know, with this Crime Watch stuff going out, that we can, rejuvenate this crime, and, get more information,” he added.
Chief Crochet says that within the first 24 hours of Crime Watch’s launch, the post has received hundreds of views and multiple shares.
“I’m all about solving crime, and I’ll do what I can to get it done.”
If you do have any information regarding the case of Quentin Green, you are asked to call the Welsh Police Department at (337) 734-2626.
