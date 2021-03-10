Trio of Tigers land All-SEC honors by USA Today Network

Cameron Thomas and Trendon Watford during a game against Georgia at PMAC on 1 6, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman | March 9, 2021 at 6:56 AM CST - Updated March 9 at 11:40 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trio of LSU Tigers have landed on USA Today Sports Network All-SEC team. A group of 11 writers who cover SEC teams for the network announced the honors on Monday, March 9.

LSU’s freshman phenom Cam Thomas was named Newcomer of the Year by the writers and was the only unanimous selection for the All-SEC first team. The SEC announced Thomas as the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season.

Thomas finished the regular season by scoring 20 points or more in 10 straight games and helped the Tigers secure the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament by scoring 29 points in their win over Missouri.

Also joining Thomas on the first team was sophomore forward Trendon Watford, who is averaging 16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assist per game while shooting 46.9% from the field.

Junior guard Javonte Smart was named to the All-SEC second team. Smart averaged 15.8 points per game, to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assist while shooting 48%.

Here is the complete list of All-SEC selections by the USA Today Sports Network:

First Team

Cam Thomas, LSU

Scotty Pippen, Jr., Vanderbilt

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Trendon Watford, LSU

Second Team

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

Javonte Smart, LSU

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt

Justin Smith, Arkansas

Coach of the Year – Nate Oats, Alabama

Player of the Year – Herbert Jones, Alabama

Newcomer of the Year – Cam Thomas, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year – Herbert Jones, Alabama

