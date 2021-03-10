Tre’ Morgan helps lead No. 21 LSU over Texas Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Freshman Tre’ Morgan had a monster night at the plate as he helped lead No. 21 LSU over Texas Southern 10-4 on Tuesday, March 9. Morgan finished the game going 3-for-5 with a double and a triple and 4 RBI.
Although it wasn’t the best start for the Tigers (10-3) against Texas Southern (3-10) as they fell behind quickly in the first inning.
Starting pitcher Javen Coleman started the game off by getting two quick outs, but Texas Southern would draw a walk and get back-to-back hits to take a 1-0 lead.
LSU would answer in the bottom of the first inning as Cade Doughty launched a two-run homerun to left centerfield to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.
Doughty returned to the starting lineup after missing the last five games due to injury and extended his hitting streak to six games.
The Tigers of Texas Southern would retake the lead in the top of the third inning as Tyrese Clayborn singled in a run to tie the game at 2-2. Then a passed ball would allow another run to score for Texas Southern as they took a 3-2 lead.
Relief pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard (1-0) came in to get the last out in the top of the third inning, although another passed ball would allow another run to score to give Texas Southern a 4-2 lead.
LSU would answer once again with three runs of their own in the bottom of the third innings. Cade Beloso led things off with an RBI groundout that would score Dylan Crews to make it 4-3.
Gavin Dugas would follow that with an RBI double to left center to score Morgan and tie the game at 4-4. Dugas extended his hitting streak to six games.
LSU would retake the lead at 5-4 on a passed ball, Dugas scored from third on a close play at the plate.
Hilliard shut down Texas Southern’s bid for an upset. Throw 3.1 innings and retiring all 10 batters he would face while striking out five. Texas Southern would only collect four hits off LSU’s pitching staff and struck out 12 times.
LSU would add a little more insurance in the bottom of the fourth inning with two more runs coming off the bat of Morgan, who hit a double to deep left field scoring Crews and Jordan Thompson giving the Tigers a 7-4 lead.
Morgan would cap off his night with two more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to make it 9-4. Morgan would triple to left centerfield. Morgan would later score on a sac-fly from Doughty to make it 10-4.
LSU will be back in action on Wednesday, March 10 as they hit the road to take on the University of New Orleans, first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
