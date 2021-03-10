Three Tigers earn All-SEC Honors, Arkansas guard Moody named SEC Freshman of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three LSU Tigers earned All-SEC Honors, and Arkansas guard Moses Moody, not LSU’s Cam Thomas won Freshman of the Year.
The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced their postseason coaches awards on Tuesday, March 9.
Thomas finished the regular season by scoring 20 points or more in 10 straight games. Moody only scored 20 or more points just three times in their last 10 games to finish the regular season.
The 6-foot-4 guard from Chesapeake, Va. leads the league in scoring and field goals made and leads the country in made free throws 163. He is also first in the league in free throw percentage at 87.6%.
The LSU freshman also made a school-record 42 consecutive free throws earlier in the year and has record 19 games of 20 points or more, the most by any Division I freshman this season.
Comparing the two players Thomas averaged 23.1 points per game on 41.6% shooting, 30.5% coming from behind the arc. Thomas also added 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Moody averaged 17.5 points per game, shooting 44.1% from the field, and 38.6% from three. He also averaged 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
The Tigers and Razorbacks split the two games during the regular season. Arkansas (21-5, 13-4 SEC) finished in second place in the SEC while LSU (16-8, 11-6 SEC) finished third. Thomas outscored Moses 25 to 18 in their second game of the season. In their first matchup of the season, Moses outscored Thomas 18 to 17.
Thomas earned First Team All-SEC and was also named to the All-Freshman Team, as Moses did the same.
Trendon Watford and Javonte Smart also earned All-SEC honors by being named Second Team All-SEC.
LSU will play the winner of Thursday’s Ole Miss-South Carolina game Friday, March 12 at approximately 8:15 p.m. at the Bridgestone Arena.
First Team All-SEC
- Herbert Jones, Alabama
- John Petty Jr., Alabama
- Moses Moody, Arkansas
- Tre Mann, Florida
- Cameron Thomas, LSU
- Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss
- Dru Smith, Missouri
- Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
- Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
- Colin Castleton, Florida
- Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia
- Javonte Smart, LSU
- Trendon Watford, LSU
- D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State
- Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri
- AJ Lawson, South Carolina
All-Freshman Team
- Joshua Primo, Alabama
- Moses Moody, Arkansas
- Sharife Cooper, Auburn
- KD Johnson, Georgia
- Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
- Cameron Thomas, LSU
- Keon Johnson, Tennessee
- Jaden Springer, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
- Herbert Jones, Alabama
- Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
- Abdul Ado, Mississippi State
- Dru Smith, Missouri
- Yves Pons, Tennessee
- Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama
- Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama
- Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt
- Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas
- Sixth-Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas
- Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama
