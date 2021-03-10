SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 9, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 9, 2021.
Adam James Broussard, 31, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing.
Javid Devon Provost, 34, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; mischief; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Larry James Walker, 58, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Dewitt Johnson, 58, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); burglary (2 charges).
Isreal James Lachica, 67, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.
Brendalyn Janae McGaffie, 35, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Colton James McDonough, 26, Iowa: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer; property damage under $50,000.
Leanda Porraze Turner, 58, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).
Diamonique Marquise George, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
