Suddenlink pays off customers’ bills

Statement from Suddenlink: Since Hurricanes Laura and Delta, Suddenlink has been committed to helping to rebuild the Lake Charles community while keeping our local customers connected. This includes providing bill credits for times when our service was down due to the storms, working with our customers to find the right plans and packages to meet their needs and, in certain cases, providing bill forgiveness to give those who need it the flexibility to keep them connected. We also distributed more than $50,000 in free meals to the Lake Charles community, provided financial assistance to various local organizations, including the SWLA Economic Alliance, United Way, and Community Foundation, and provided financial grants to support local small businesses and community partners. For more information on our support for Lake Charles and Louisiana, visit https://www.suddenlink.com/lakecharles.