STEM Academy to open at Combre-Fondel Elementary School

“The opportunity to immerse students into STEM learning in the core subjects at Combre-Fondel Elementary is a great milestone for our school district,” said Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus. “The school administration and staff have demonstrated great vision and energy to bring the program to reality. Our School Board certainly recognizes the merits of being able to replicate the success of the program at E.K. Key Elementary in a second parish school as we build STEM foundations for the future.”