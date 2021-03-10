STEM Academy to open at Combre-Fondel Elementary School

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced that it will be opening the Combre-Fondel Northside STEM Academy in the 2021-2022 school year.
The Academy is set to serve any student entering kindergarten through fifth grade who are zoned to attend Barbe, Bell City, Iowa, LaGrange, Sam Houston, and Washington Marion High Schools.
“The opportunity to immerse students into STEM learning in the core subjects at Combre-Fondel Elementary is a great milestone for our school district,” said Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus. “The school administration and staff have demonstrated great vision and energy to bring the program to reality. Our School Board certainly recognizes the merits of being able to replicate the success of the program at E.K. Key Elementary in a second parish school as we build STEM foundations for the future.”
Students must take an admission test to attend the Academy which will be housed in an existing wing at Combre-Fondel Elementary. The wing includes classrooms for each grade level as well as a STEM lab and meeting room.
Teaching positions for the Academy will open soon for applications. Each grade level will be open to 20 students starting next school year.
Registration will begin on March 19 and additional details will be released on the School Board’s website and social media pages.
