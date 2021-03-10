Saints receive three compensatory draft picks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will have three compensatory picks in the upcoming NFL draft, the league announced Wednesday.
The Saints received two third round picks (98 & 106) and a sixth round pick (218).
The third rounders come from the losses of Teddy Bridgewater to Carolina and Terry Fontenot to Atlanta. The sixth rounder comes from the loss of linebacker A.J. Klein to Buffalo.
However, there’s a chance the Saints may lose one due to potential discipline from violation of Covid-19 protocols. The league has not announced any discipline at this time.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.