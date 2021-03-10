McNeese’s rally falls short in 71-68 loss to Southeastern in SLC Tourney opener

The Lions led by 15 points with 7:43 remaining but an inspired run from the Cowboys (10-14) brought them within 65-64 on a Carlos Rosario basket with 1:02 left. After Keon Clergeot’s jumper extended Southeastern Louisiana’s lead back to three, McNeese appeared to have tied the game when Chris Orlina knocked down a jumper from the top of the key with 13 seconds on the clock. However, the replay showed that Orlina’s foot was inches over the line, turning it into a two-pointer and a 67-66 deficit.