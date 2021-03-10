McNeese athletics to allow 50 percent capacity

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese athletic events will be able to increase its capacity limits from 25 percent to 50 percent after Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ latest announcement to move the state into Phase 3 guidelines as COVID-19 cases continue to fall.
This Saturday’s home football game against Lamar in Cowboy Stadium will allow up to 8,000 fans. Fans are reminded that wearing face masks into the stadium and while seated are still required as is social distancing.
Saturday’s kick-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. and admission is free. Tickets for admission will not be required.
The Cowboy baseball team will open up its Southland Conference season on Friday to begin a four-game series against A&M-Corpus Christi. First pitch on Friday is slated for 6 p.m. followed by a 2 o’clock doubleheader on Saturday and a 1:00 p.m. series finale on Sunday.
General admission is free and capacity has been raised to 1,500 fans.
The Cowgirl softball squad will also be opening up league play when it hosts Central Arkansas at 6:30 on Friday and a double-header on Saturday beginning at 1.
General admission for softball games is free and the capacity for Joe Miller Field has been raised to 1,000 fans.
