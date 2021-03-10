LSU makes schedule change to baseball weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU will not be facing Baylor on Saturday, March 13, as the original baseball schedule indicated.
Head coach Paul Mainieri said Wednesday, March 10, that the Bears have scheduled a home series this weekend in Waco, Texas, so they won’t be making the trip to Baton Rouge.
The Tigers will instead host UTSA on Saturday at 7 p.m. in place of Baylor.
LSU was already scheduled to host the Roadrunners on Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Those games will be played as originally scheduled.
CLICK HERE for more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.