IRS announces tax relief for Louisiana severe winter storm victims

Affected taxpayers that have an estimated income tax payment originally due on or after Feb. 11, 2021, and before June 15, 2021 are postponed through June 15, 2021, will not be subject to penalties for failure to pay estimated tax installments as long as such payments are paid on or before June 15, 2021. The deadlines postponed under this relief include the March 1, 2021, deadline applicable to farmers and fishermen to file the 2020 income tax return and pay the full amount of tax computed on the return in order to avoid estimated tax penalties for the 2020 tax year. An affected farmer or fisherman will not be subject to penalties for failure to pay estimated tax for the 2020 tax year if the affected farmer or fisherman files the 2020 income tax return by June 15, 2021, and pays the full amount shown as due by June 15, 2021.