Hathaway falls to Simsboro in semifinal matchup, 67-61

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Hathaway Hornets earned a trip to the semifinal round for just the third time in program history, but the school is still in search of its first championship as the Hornets fell to No. 2 Simsboro, 67-61.
The third-seeded Hornets would lead the Tigers after one quarter of play, 15-14. However, Simsboro would take a 33-26 halftime lead after the Tigers outscored Hathaway 19-11 in the second quarter.
Simsboro would never lose that lead the rest of the way in the semifinal victory. Hathaway would threaten late as the team closed the game on a 14-2 run, but the Tigers’ lead was too big to overcome.
Noah Guidry led the Hornets with 24 points and 17 rebounds while Ian Augustine added 11 points and seven rebounds.
For Simsboro, it was Nick Maryland’s 25 points that would lead the game as the Tigers make a fourth consecutive trip to the Class B title game as they’ll face the winner of top-seeded Anacoco and the fifth seed, JS Clark.
