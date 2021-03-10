First Alert Forecast: Warm and windy weather will continue through the rest of the week...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was warm and windy today and this weather pattern is going to remain in place for the rest of the week. The wind will subside a little this evening, but gusts of 20 mph are still possible at times. Fog is less likely tonight provided the wind remains up; but if the wind calms we could see dense fog. Temperatures will be warm tonight with lows by Thursday morning in the low to mid 60s.
High temperatures this week will remain warm with low 80′s Thursday and Friday afternoon. Morning lows will only drop into the 60s. These values are above normal with the average high only in the low 70s and average lows in the low 50s.
Changes arrive this weekend as high pressure east of here begins to weaken and work farther east and that will allow for a dip in the jet stream and a cold front to move in bringing us showers and a few storms. A few showers will be possible Saturday at 20%, but the chance increases to 40% on Sunday.
We will likely remain in a pattern that favors scattered showers throughout next week. A few strong storms could form along the cold front Sunday, continue to monitor our forecasts for updates on this over the next few days.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
