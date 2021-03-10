First Alert Forecast: Warm and windy weather will continue through the rest of the week...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was warm and windy today and this weather pattern is going to remain in place for the rest of the week. The wind will subside a little this evening, but gusts of 20 mph are still possible at times. Fog is less likely tonight provided the wind remains up; but if the wind calms we could see dense fog. Temperatures will be warm tonight with lows by Thursday morning in the low to mid 60s.