FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mild start with a decent breeze, clouds build in throughout the afternoon

Heading out the door this morning some may need a very light jacket, but you won’t need to keep it long as we warm quickly especially after sunrise, even though we don’t see nearly as much sun as the last several days. Winds once again will be on the stronger side for the afternoon as they stay out of the south around 10-15 mph with gust upwards of 20 to 25 mph. Our warming trend that we have been seeing so far this week continues for today as we reach the upper 70′s to near 80, so you’ll definitely want to keep the short sleeves on today as it will be muggy as well. One good thing is that we look to stay on the drier side of things as we don’t expect to see much in the way of rainfall today. A few light showers or sprinkles will be possible back across eastern portions of Texas, but I do think that’s where they will stay. Warm nights will continue for the next several days as we continue to remain in the lower and middle 60′s as southerly flow continues thanks to high pressure off to the east.