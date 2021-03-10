FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mild start with a decent breeze, clouds build in throughout the afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An even warmer start to the day as temperatures are sitting in the lower to middle 60′s thanks to a southerly wind as well as clouds moving in from the west. This afternoon will feature more clouds around than the last several, but temperatures will be climbing throughout the day and we get very close to the 80 degree mark.
Heading out the door this morning some may need a very light jacket, but you won’t need to keep it long as we warm quickly especially after sunrise, even though we don’t see nearly as much sun as the last several days. Winds once again will be on the stronger side for the afternoon as they stay out of the south around 10-15 mph with gust upwards of 20 to 25 mph. Our warming trend that we have been seeing so far this week continues for today as we reach the upper 70′s to near 80, so you’ll definitely want to keep the short sleeves on today as it will be muggy as well. One good thing is that we look to stay on the drier side of things as we don’t expect to see much in the way of rainfall today. A few light showers or sprinkles will be possible back across eastern portions of Texas, but I do think that’s where they will stay. Warm nights will continue for the next several days as we continue to remain in the lower and middle 60′s as southerly flow continues thanks to high pressure off to the east.
Changes will be arriving as we head into the weekend though as a dip in the jet stream will allow for a cold front to push through and bring us a higher chance for some rain. First we have to get through a warm stretch as highs climb back into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. As we approach Saturday that is when we will see our first chance of at least a few showers moving through as the cold front nears, but the best chance of rain will hold off until Sunday according to the latest model runs. Any outdoor plans you may have look to be fine for Saturday as of now, but you may want to have an alternate plan in for Sunday just to be safe.
The cold front begins to move in for our Sunday afternoon and evening bringing the chance of a few showers and even some storms as we head into the overnight and into our Monday morning. A break in the rain looks likely for Monday at this point before a stalled boundary sets itself up across the region and provides a more unsettled pattern right on through the end of the week. With the shower and storm chances our temperatures cool off a little as well with highs in the lower and middle 70′s. Enjoy the warm and dry weather while it last and have a great Wednesday.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
