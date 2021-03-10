FEMA offering assistance for winter weather damage in Calcasieu

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu homeowners and renters who were affected by the February winter storms are now eligible for assistance from FEMA.
No other parishes from Southwest Louisiana have been approved for assistance at this time.
If you have homeowners or renter’s insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance.
The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov/.
If you can’t register online you can call FEMA at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption, or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.
When you apply for assistance, have the following information readily available:
- A current phone number where you can be contacted;
- Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying;
- Your Social Security number, if available;
- A general list of damage and losses; and
- If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.
Remember to have photos from before you started cleaning up to document the damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.
Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recovering from the effects of the storm.
U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans are available for homeowners, renters, businesses of any size, and nonprofits.
- For small businesses, those engaged in aquaculture and most nonprofits, up to $2 million is available for working capital needs even if there was no property damage, with a $2 million maximum loan for any combination of property damage and working capital needs.
- For homeowners: up to $200,000 is available to repair or replace their primary residence.
- For homeowners and renters: up to $40,000 to replace personal property, including vehicles.
Businesses and residents can apply online at www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.
For questions and assistance completing an application, you can call 800-659-2955 or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov.
