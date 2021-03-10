Dialysis center offers life saving treatment to residents

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A local dialysis center continues to offer treatment to the residents that need them them most.
The Fresenius Kidney Care Center in DeRidder held its grand opening in December, and the new facility can help up to 90 people per day.
That’s incredibly important, because people who are on dialysis need their treatment for kidney failure at least three times a week.
Those patients must come three times a week and have their blood filtered, because their kidneys no longer work. The other option is to do at home dialysis, which has to take place roughly every day, and that isn’t an option for everyone. Most patients are hoping to receive a kidney transplant one day, which would eliminate dialysis for their lives, but the waiting list for transplants can take years.
One in seven adults have chronic kidney disease and 13,000 people in Louisiana need dialysis treatments.
Those numbers are increasing, because the leading causes of kidney failure are diabetes and high blood pressure.
Even though it keeps them alive, dialysis can be a huge hassle for patients. That’s why clinical manager Jason Duhon says he wants to do everything possible to make it easier and more convenient for those who do need dialysis.
“To be able to provide that here in DeRidder is exciting. To give them somewhere to go. I want to facilitate an atmosphere of family where they enjoy coming here, where they build those relationships and can be comfortable with us.”
The center is located at West 1st Street and Royal Street. Doors open at 5 a.m.
