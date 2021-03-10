Daycare worker accused of cruelty to a juvenile

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A daycare worker has been arrested for cruelty to a juvenile.
A mother picking her 3-year-old up from the daycare noticed several scratches on her face, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives were told that a daycare worker - Annette Langley Scott, 48, of Sulphur - had been terminated prior to the mother’s arrival, Vincent said.
The investigation began on March 3 and Scott was questioned on Monday, March 8.
“(Scott) confirmed she scratched the child on the cheek,” Vincent said. “She further advised detectives she was trying to make the child stay still for nap time. She stated after realizing she left marks on the child she left the daycare.”
Scott was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of cruelty to juveniles on Monday. She was released on Tuesday on $50,000 bond, set by Judge David Ritchie.
Det. James Jones is the lead investigator.
