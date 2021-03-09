WATCH: Louisiana to virtually celebrate its Grammy nominees at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9

Live performances to include Homer native Bobby Rush, who is up for best blues album, and the Shreveport duo Buddy Flett and Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Homer, La., native Bobby Rush has been nominated for a 2021 Grammy for best blues album. Bill Steber took this photo of him at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum in Jackson, Miss., for Rush's album "Sitting on Top of the Blues." © Bill Steber (Source: Bill Steber)
By Curtis Heyen | March 9, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST - Updated March 9 at 7:37 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana will celebrate its Grammy nominees Tuesday night at 7.

The salute with virtual live performances will be simulcast on Louisiana Travel’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts.

The simulcast also will be carried on the Grammy Museum’s streaming service and on its Facebook page.

Taking part will be current and previous Grammy nominees who are Louisiana natives. They include:

Participating musicians and venues will hold watch parties from their Facebook pages.

Louisiana officials note that their state has a rich history with the Grammys. In fact, they said, Louisiana resident “Jay” Danna was responsible for naming the award when she won the naming contest in the 1950s.

Grammys won by Louisiana artists

Following are Grammys won by Louisiana artists in the past five years and the number of nominations each year:

2020: 1 winner out of 21 nominations

  • PJ Morton

2019: 7 winners out of 20 nominations

  • Brian Blade, a member of the Wayne Shorter Quartet
  • Buddy Guy, winner
  • Des Kensel, a member of High On Fire
  • Lauren Daigle, who won two
  • PJ Morton
  • Terence Blanchard

2018: 1 winner out of 13 nominations

  • Lost Bayou Ramblers

2017: 3 winners out of 10 nominations

  • Bobby Rush
  • Lil Wayne
  • Solange

2016: 2 winners out of 14 nominations

  • Buddy Guy
  • Jon Cleary

