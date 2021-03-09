VIDEO: NASA’s Super Guppy takes off at Chennault

“We’ve had a full pattern today at Chennault, with lots of air traffic — and lots of good training between air traffic controllers and aircrews. Today, one of our regulars was NASA’s Super Guppy! Glad to see it back in the pattern. Boasting an immense cargo area that is 25 feet in diameter and 111 feet long, the hinged-nose Super Guppy can carry items that are virtually impossible to fit inside other cargo aircraft.”