Tolbert begins 2nd term as president of National Baptist Convention of America International

“Although this journey gets challenging, we must continue the mission and vision of NBCA,” Tolbert said in a statement. “I am grateful that we are strategically postured to build capacity in our churches, both locally and globally. A priority continues to be building a bridge with our millennials and engaging them in mission work at home and abroad. In Louisville, I look forward to purchasing a facility near Simmons College of Kentucky to house our staff and partnership initiatives, as well as beginning construction on our NBCA Retreat Center.”