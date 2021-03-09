Tolbert begins 2nd term as president of National Baptist Convention of America International

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Local pastor Dr. Samuel Tolbert is entering into a second term as president of the National Baptist Convention of America International.
Tolbert is the 15th president of the 3.5-million-member convention.
Tolbert was elected as president in 2014.
He is also the pastor of Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church.
The National Baptist Convention of America International listed his accomplishments during his first term:
Under President Tolbert’s leadership, the convention relocated its headquarters to Louisville, Kentucky on the campus of Simmons College of Kentucky, an Historically Black College and University. During his first term, Dr. Tolbert made Simmons College the convention’s official school, and has formed national partnerships with Baptist Seminary of Kentucky, Heritage Financial, Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, Blessed Communion, among many other accomplishments.
“Although this journey gets challenging, we must continue the mission and vision of NBCA,” Tolbert said in a statement. “I am grateful that we are strategically postured to build capacity in our churches, both locally and globally. A priority continues to be building a bridge with our millennials and engaging them in mission work at home and abroad. In Louisville, I look forward to purchasing a facility near Simmons College of Kentucky to house our staff and partnership initiatives, as well as beginning construction on our NBCA Retreat Center.”
Click HERE for more.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.