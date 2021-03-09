Timber felled by hurricanes burning at Sam Houston Jones State Park

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One hundred acres of trees felled by last fall’s hurricanes are currently burning at Sam Houston Jones State Park.
KPLC has received numerous calls about the amount of smoke in the Moss Bluff area.
Ward 1 Fire Department says the fire is a controlled burn being handled by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
Veronica Mosgrove, with the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, says the fire is 100 acres of downed timber from the hurricanes.
She says no structures are in danger.
“It’s taking a little while to contain it because winds are up but as winds die down tonight, should have a better opportunity to contain it,” Mosgrove said.
