SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 8, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 8, 2021.
Justin Michael Duhon Sr., 31, Lake Charles: Violation of protective orders.
Anastasia Joy Waddell, 36, Vinton: Aggravated assault; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (2 charges).
Annette Langley Scott, 48, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles.
Chester Wayne Johnson, 37, Westlake: Theft under $1,000; monetary instrument abuse.
Robin Tyler Wood, 29, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Nathan Lee Brown, 22, Ragley: Battery of a dating partner; contempt of court.
Jason Wayne Basco, 44, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm; theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000.
Kamlin Rae Cogswell, 29, Lacassine: Obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
Lacey Ann Benoit, 37, Iowa: Domestic abuse.
Roland Ross Key II, 55, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Malik Jordan Guidry, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons.
Adrian Everette Jackson, 40, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; contempt of court; broken headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; no driver’s license on person; no evidence of motor security liability; resisting an officer by flight.
Latoya Nashelle Rideau, 34, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.