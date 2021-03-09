Southwest Louisiana lands eight on 2021 LHSCA All-Star basketball rosters

Off the back of four state championship-winning teams, the girls’ roster will see six athletes from Southwest Louisiana play in the all-star game. LaGrange’s dynamic duo of Jeriah Warren and Aasia Sam will lead the way with Rylee Jinks of Fairview, Deonna Brister of Lake Arthur, Maddie Mahfouz of Merryville and Reeves’ Claire Dunnehoo all earning a spot on the 15-man roster. Lake Arthur’s Vickie Sketoe, fresh off a state championship was named the West team’s coordinator with Merryville’s Stormy Fortenberry listed as an assistant coach.