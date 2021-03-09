Southwest Louisiana lands eight on 2021 LHSCA All-Star basketball rosters

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The rosters have been announced for the 2021 LHSCA All-Star Basketball games on March 20. The location of the game will be in Pineville at Louisiana College.
Southwest Louisiana athletes are selected to the West All-Stars of each game.
Off the back of four state championship-winning teams, the girls’ roster will see six athletes from Southwest Louisiana play in the all-star game. LaGrange’s dynamic duo of Jeriah Warren and Aasia Sam will lead the way with Rylee Jinks of Fairview, Deonna Brister of Lake Arthur, Maddie Mahfouz of Merryville and Reeves’ Claire Dunnehoo all earning a spot on the 15-man roster. Lake Arthur’s Vickie Sketoe, fresh off a state championship was named the West team’s coordinator with Merryville’s Stormy Fortenberry listed as an assistant coach.
The boys’ roster consists of two local athletes, in South Beauregard’s Zach Blackwell and St. Louis’ Nick Uhohwva. Hamilton Christian coach Dexter Washington was named the West team’s coordinator.
The games will be played on March 20 with the girls’ game tipping-off at 1:00 p.m. and the boys’ game will follow at 3:00 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.