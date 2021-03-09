Parade planned for LaGrange Lady Gators championship basketball team

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A parade is planned for Saturday to honor the LaGrange Lady Gators championship basketball team.
The Lady Gators defeated Huntington 49-42 on March 5 to win back-to-back titles.
The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13. Floats will head east on College Street, south on Louisiana Avenue, west on School Street, and north on Kirkman Street until arriving at LaGrange Stadium.
For parade participants, lineup will be at 12:45 p.m. in the stadium parking lot. Parade entry details and information can be obtained in the school’s front office. The entry fee for the parade is $10, and the deadline for entry is Friday, March 12. Additional questions may be directed to felicia.lewis@cpsb.org.
