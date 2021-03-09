New Headache center opens in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Headaches are a common ailment for millions across the country -- and triggers range from stress to lack of sleep to even your diet.
“12% of the population as a whole tends to suffer from migraine headaches, and that is the general population that comes in seeking help,” said Darci Portie, a Nurse Practitioner at Headache and Wellness Center of Southwest Louisiana.
But did you know there were different types of headaches?
“It kinda starts in your neck, and then it just kinda goes, that is a normal headache that people get, then you have cluster headaches that tend to come in clusters, as the name explains, and then you have the migraine,” she said.
Portie founded the Headache and Wellness Center of Southwest Louisiana after noticing an unmet need for those battling more serious headaches and migraines.
“They want to get all of their treatment all in one area if they can,” she said. “Currently, you would have to drive all the way to New Orleans or to Houston to get to the next true headache center that has all treatment modalities in one place.”
To help treat severe headaches, Portie says the center provides a personalized approach.
“We take a thorough history, and we make a plan to cover that,” she said. “Sometimes it includes just regular medication by mouth. Sometimes, it’s injections. Sometimes it’s IV medications. They have botox we can use. We have a bunch of different types of treatment options, so we gear that to the patient’s specific needs.”
Though they just opened their doors, she says many are already thankful for the center.
“A lot of times, headache patients have a 20 or 30-year history of having headaches, and they just want to talk and really get their points and their needs across,” she added. “Here we have the time and can do that because we specialize in.”
If you are suffering from headaches, Portie says sleeping more, and decreasing your stress, by adding walking or exercise into your daily routine, may help you.
