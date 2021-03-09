McNeese’s Wilson focusing on player development over wins in spring season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Following McNeese’s five-point loss to Southeastern on Saturday, Cowboy coach Frank Wilson says his main goal this season is to develop younger and inexperienced players.
“Let’s develop our football team, and do so the right way so that it can withstand some type of longevity here and give us the depth that we need in the fall instead of us trying to figure out who can play next year,” Wilson said.
The Cowboys can focus more on player development resulting from a hectic spring season and being ineligible for the playoffs this year due to a low Academic Progress Rate (APR). The lack of a postseason takes some of the pressure off of the Cowboys and allows them to focus on the future in the here and now.
“Let’s play them right now and not at the compromise to subject ourselves to a win-loss deal,” Wilson said.
Despite this, McNeese is by no means giving up on their season. The Cowboys sit at 1-2 with a conference record of 0-2, but still expect to compete with the best of the best in the Southland.
“Even with all that we are going through, we have no choice but to be good enough, and that will have to be enough to be competitive in every game,” Wilson said.
With more than half of their season in front of them, Coach Wilson believes in the positive attitude of his team and vows to continue to try to put them in the best situation to win football games.
“I’m not sitting here claiming we are going to go undefeated,” he said. “But I think in our style of play and our heart and the passion our team plays with— we will have the opportunity in every game.”
The Cowboys will host their rival Lamar (0-2) on Saturday at noon.
