Louisiana State Representatives fight COVID-19 restrictions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - 33 Louisiana State Legislators signed a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards asking him to end the mask mandate and occupancy limits on businesses.
Southwest Louisiana State Representative Phillip Tarver was the only representative in this area to sign his name.
“It has been a year now, and we have been downward like we are now,” State Representative Phillip Tarver said. “How long is it going to take? Is it going to take another year, another six months, or another month? What Is going to be the driving, determining factor?”
Tarver encourages the governor to trust the state’s citizens over implementing restrictions.
“We have been through some serious circumstances in the last year, and I believe our citizens are responsible enough to go about our daily lives,” Tarver said.
Local business owner, Marie Hannie, says government restrictions have a negative effect on small businesses.
“Small businesses, your little mom and pop shops, like my shop, it’s hard on us,” Hannie said. “We don’t get any compensation.”
Representative Tarver expresses the importance of government returning trust to its citizens.
“I would prefer to trust the citizens’ wisdom in responsibility above the government mandate,” Tarver said.
Hannie feels that people who are uncomfortable with limiting governmental mandates, should stay home.
“But for the rest of us, I don’t think we should be under those restrictions. We can’t survive if we keep this up,” Hannie said.
Tarver say he is most concerned about the amount of difficulty Louisiana continues to go through.
