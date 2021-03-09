Louisiana expands vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older with certain health conditions

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday announced new eligibility for those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.
Beginning March 9, people ages 16 to 64 with certain health conditions will be able to get the shot.
Tuesday marks one year since the first case of the coronavirus was reported in Louisiana. On Monday, March 8, the governor’s office planted 9,758 white flags outside of the Louisiana State Capitol to represent the number of Louisianans who have died from the coronavirus in the last year.
The state has reported 434,926 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. As of March 1, officials with the Louisiana Department of Health say 415,954 patients have recovered from the virus.
Early in his address on Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Edwards confirmed the state will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include all adults and some teenagers who also have certain pre-existing conditions or meet other criteria. Those specific conditions and criteria were outlined in a letter sent to a number of pharmacies so they could be prepared for the announcement.
Gov. Edwards says the change in eligibility is effective immediately.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only one authorized for individuals age 16 or 17.
Eligibility by Age or Condition
- People 65 and older
- Dialysis providers and patients
- Pregnant people
People with Certain Medical Conditions
People 18-64 (or 16+ for Pfizer vaccine only) with at least one of the conditions listed below by the CDC. To receive the vaccine, people with these underlying medical conditions should complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form before their appointment.
Cancer
Chronic kidney disease
COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
Down syndrome
Heart conditions including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
Obesity
Sickle cell disease
Current of former smoker
Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
Cystic fibrosis
Hypertension or high blood pressure
Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
Chronic liver disease
Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)
Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
Severe neurologic conditions such as dementia
Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
Type 1 diabetes mellitus
Eligibility by Workforce Category
Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
Dialysis providers
Behavioral health providers and staff
Urgent care clinic providers and staff
Community care providers and staff
Dental providers and staff
Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff
Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
American Sign Language (ASL) and foreign language interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
Law enforcement and other first responders
Louisiana Unified Command Group
State Legislators
State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections
Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycare
