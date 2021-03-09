Local agency helps assist people with hearing loss

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -About 48 million Americans suffer from some degree of hearing loss.
Here in Lake Charles, the Southwest Louisiana Independence Center or “SLIC” as it’s called, is supporting residents with hearing disabilities.
Slic offers a hearing aid program where they work with the state funded program, Louisiana Commission of the Deaf.
If you are in need of hearing aids, and you are 50 or older and having problems hearing in both ears and are working on a fixed income such as just social security, then they encouraged you to give the agency a call at 337-477-7194.
The agency helps around 100 people a year get the resources they need to properly hear again.
Community Outreach Director Gwynn Houston enjoys the reaction she receives from the people who have received the hearing aids.
“We’ve had so many wives say I’m going to have to quit talking about my husband because now that he has hearing aids, he can hear me. It’s really comical, it’s truly emotional for people who have gone so long and not been able to hear to finally be able to hear. It’s a great great program, said Houston.”
Once you’re accepted into the program, it generally takes about a month to receive your hearing aids.
Once the warranty is up on those hearing aids, the agency is happy to help you get another pair.
Slic has been offering services to people with disabilities since 1985.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.