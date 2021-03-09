Four from Eunice arrested in connection with drive-by shooting in Lake Charles

Four from Eunice arrested in connection with drive-by shooting in Lake Charles
Four people from Eunice have been arrested in connection with a recent drive-by shooting in Lake Charles, authorities say. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
By KPLC Digital Team | March 8, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 6:36 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Four people from Eunice have been arrested in connection with a recent drive-by shooting in Lake Charles, authorities say.

While investigating recent drive-by-shootings, the Lake Charles Police Department Community Policing Unit received information on Friday, March 5, that a group from Eunice - believed to be involved in one of the shootings - was seen leaving a home on N. Franklin Street in Lake Charles in a silver Honda Civic, according to Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department.

Four people from Eunice have been arrested in connection with a recent drive-by shooting in Lake Charles, authorities say.
Four people from Eunice have been arrested in connection with a recent drive-by shooting in Lake Charles, authorities say. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

The group initially fled in the vehicle when approached by officers, then ran from the vehicle once it came to a stop, Desormeaux said. One person was apprehended during a foot pursuit and another was seen running into the home on N. Franklin Street.

Arrested:

· Zyterius Anderson, 18: Possession of marijuana with intent; drug possession with intent (2 counts); drug possession with intent; money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearms in presence of drug; cruelty to juveniles (2 counts).

· Szabor Veal, 20: Possession of marijuana with intent; drug possession with intent (2 counts); drug possession with intent; money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia; cruelty to juveniles (2 counts); resisting arrest.

· Tytiana Shepherd, 22: Possession of marijuana with intent; drug possession with intent (2 counts); drug possession with intent; money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia; cruelty to juveniles (2 counts).

· 17-year-old juvenile: Drug possession with intent; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearms in presence of drug; illegal possession firearm by juvenile; resisting arrest.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.