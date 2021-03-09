Four from Eunice arrested in connection with drive-by shooting in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Four people from Eunice have been arrested in connection with a recent drive-by shooting in Lake Charles, authorities say.
While investigating recent drive-by-shootings, the Lake Charles Police Department Community Policing Unit received information on Friday, March 5, that a group from Eunice - believed to be involved in one of the shootings - was seen leaving a home on N. Franklin Street in Lake Charles in a silver Honda Civic, according to Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
The group initially fled in the vehicle when approached by officers, then ran from the vehicle once it came to a stop, Desormeaux said. One person was apprehended during a foot pursuit and another was seen running into the home on N. Franklin Street.
Arrested:
· Zyterius Anderson, 18: Possession of marijuana with intent; drug possession with intent (2 counts); drug possession with intent; money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearms in presence of drug; cruelty to juveniles (2 counts).
· Szabor Veal, 20: Possession of marijuana with intent; drug possession with intent (2 counts); drug possession with intent; money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia; cruelty to juveniles (2 counts); resisting arrest.
· Tytiana Shepherd, 22: Possession of marijuana with intent; drug possession with intent (2 counts); drug possession with intent; money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia; cruelty to juveniles (2 counts).
· 17-year-old juvenile: Drug possession with intent; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearms in presence of drug; illegal possession firearm by juvenile; resisting arrest.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.