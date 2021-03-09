FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A milder start this morning, mixture of sun and clouds for the afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures are on the milder side this morning as we are back into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s thanks to a few clouds as well as a strong southeasterly breeze. A few clouds are in the mix throughout the day today, but we still see a good deal of sunshine and that will allow us to warm into the afternoon.
You may want to grab a light jacket as you head out the door this morning as we are cool, but you can definitely leave the coat in the closet as temperatures warm quickly through the morning and into the afternoon. It will be on the breezy side for the afternoon with winds 10 to 15 mph with gust up to 20 at times, so if today is trash day make sure to have those trash cans a secured as they may tip over in the breeze. Good news is we see sunshine to start out the day and that will help us climb into the upper 60′s to near 70 by lunchtime. Highs top off in the lower to middle 70′s during the afternoon, so a little warmer than what we saw on Monday and for the next several days we will be increasing those highs by just a few. Winds stay out of the south over the next several days and that will mean warmer nights as well as we can expect to start out Wednesday morning a little milder in the middle to upper 50′s.
Clouds will continue to build over the next several days as our high pressure will slowly begin to weaken and move off to the east. As of now rain chances look to be on the lower side with a few isolated showers possible with the daytime heating for Wednesday. Models continue to show the best chance for that being north of I-10, but that is something we will watch closely throughout the day and monitor any changes. For the rest of the week though rain chances are on the lower end, with temperatures continuing to remain warm with highs approaching 80 from Thursday and Friday and into the upper 70′s for Saturday.
Unfortunately, there are changes in store as we head into the weekend and that comes in the form of rain as we see a dip in the jet stream allowing a cold front to swing through the region. As of now the best chance of rain and even a few storms comes as we head into Sunday as the front swings through. For now the chance of any severe weather remains low, but will be something to watch as we get closer. Temperatures look to cool down into next week slightly as well back into the lower 70′s as we stay unsettled. Enjoy the warm temperatures this afternoon as well as that sunshine!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
