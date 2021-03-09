FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A milder start this morning, mixture of sun and clouds for the afternoon

You may want to grab a light jacket as you head out the door this morning as we are cool, but you can definitely leave the coat in the closet as temperatures warm quickly through the morning and into the afternoon. It will be on the breezy side for the afternoon with winds 10 to 15 mph with gust up to 20 at times, so if today is trash day make sure to have those trash cans a secured as they may tip over in the breeze. Good news is we see sunshine to start out the day and that will help us climb into the upper 60′s to near 70 by lunchtime. Highs top off in the lower to middle 70′s during the afternoon, so a little warmer than what we saw on Monday and for the next several days we will be increasing those highs by just a few. Winds stay out of the south over the next several days and that will mean warmer nights as well as we can expect to start out Wednesday morning a little milder in the middle to upper 50′s.