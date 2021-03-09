Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gets $160 million deal, analyst says

The Dallas Cowboys has not officially released terms of the deal with the former Haughton High standout

An ESPN analyst says Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, a Louisiana native and former standout for Haughton High, is getting a four-year, $160 million deal. (Source: KLTV)
By Curtis Heyen | March 8, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 7:40 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is getting a four-year, $160 million deal, according to ESPN.

The team has not officially released terms of the deal.

But reports show the Louisiana native who played for Haughton High has agreed to a long-term deal with the Cowboys.

And Adam Schefter, an analyst for ESPN, tweeted Monday that Prescott is guaranteed a record $126 million and will average $42 million a year for the first three years of the deal.

The team says it plans to hold a news conference Wednesday.

