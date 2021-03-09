Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gets $160 million deal, analyst says

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is getting a four-year, $160 million deal, according to ESPN.
The team has not officially released terms of the deal.
But reports show the Louisiana native who played for Haughton High has agreed to a long-term deal with the Cowboys.
And Adam Schefter, an analyst for ESPN, tweeted Monday that Prescott is guaranteed a record $126 million and will average $42 million a year for the first three years of the deal.
The team says it plans to hold a news conference Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.