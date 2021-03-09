Congressman Higgins asks Gov. Edwards to fully reopen state

I respectfully request that you officially end all state-level COVID-19 restrictions. Infection rates are down. We cannot delay restoration of freedoms. Our people cannot make it under continued restrictions. The Trump Administration’s Operation Warp Speed has been an amazing success. Several FDA-approved vaccines have been developed and made available to the public. We have begun to see several other states end their mandates, including our neighbors Texas and Mississippi. Louisiana already struggles to compete against Texas’ pro-business laws. If you continue to mandate that businesses may only operate at a limited capacity, we will continue to lose residents and economic drivers to our western neighbors. Further, the devastating impacts of HmTicanes Laura and Delta, as well as the 2021 freeze, have greatly exacerbated efforts to just survive COVID-19 proclamations in Southwest Louisiana. Our people need you, Sir. We need freedom to live and work again.