Common COVID vaccine questions answered by local healthcare expert

A: “While we’re hopeful that it will last a year or years, there’s just not enough data yet to know. But we do know that it lasts at least three months. It’s really too early to tell. I don’t anticipate that we would be revaccinating people that soon because we probably would not have completed the initial vaccination by then, but, you know, we do anticipate that there may be a need at some point in the future to at least get booster shots for people.”