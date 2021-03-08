SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 6, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 6, 2021.
Glen Douglas Calhoun, 57, Iowa: Display of plates; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.
Szabor Malike Veal, 20, Opelousas: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic (2 counts); distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; cruelty to juveniles (2 counts); resisting an officer; money laundering: transactions involving proceeds of criminal activity; instate detainer.
Zyterius Tajae Cordero Anderson, 18, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; cruelty to juveniles; money laundering: transactions involving proceeds of criminal activity.
David Lavonachek Nicholas, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.
Tytiana Deone Shepherd, 22, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic (2 counts); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; cruelty to juveniles (2 counts); money laundering: transactions involving proceeds of criminal activity.
Kelly Shane Athans, 51, Crosby TX: Disturbing the peace.
Keith Joseph Meche, 60, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: strangulation.
Bruce Lee Pickell, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana 2nd offense; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; riding on roadways and bicycle paths.
Damien Jase Comeaux, 25: Possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense.
Derrick Wayne Bertrand, 35, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Carlos Ruiz-Santos, 44, Patterson: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; battery of a police officer; disturbing the peace; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.
Ted Daniel Blanchard, 27, Longville: Illegal carrying of weapons, 1st offense.
