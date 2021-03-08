SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 7, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 7, 2021.
Ryan Taylor Franks, 29, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; obstruction of justice.
Joseph Cuwayde Semien, 28, Sulphur: Aggravated flight from an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of illegal drugs in the presence of a minor; contempt of court; proper equipment on vehicles required; failure to use traffic signals.
Tina Marie Ned, 49, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Jose Osvaldo Barrientos-Morales, 29, Egan: Federal detainer.
Rayford James Reado, 56, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; drug paraphernalia; violations of protective orders.
Joseph James Floyd, 42, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Issah L. Joseph, 45, Lake Charles: Failure to obey traffic laws while riding a bicycle; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Steven Leslie Jones, 41, Westlake: Domestic abuse.
Juan Jose Briones-Estrada, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); first offense DWI; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; unlawful refusal to submit to a chemical test; reckless operation; must have vehicle liability; driver must be licensed; possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle (2 charges).
Terry A. Baker, 62, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
