Shane Hanchey wins big at the American Rodeo

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur cowboy Shane Hanchey showed off his roping once again after competing in the American Rodeo in Dallas over the weekend. He finished with an earning of $100,000 in tie-down roping with a time of 7.74 seconds.
This performance comes off the heels of his other big win back at the Wranglers National Finals Rodeo, where he earned a gold buckle and was named the NFR average champion in Tie-Down roping that earned him 3rd place honors, and a $195,991.39 purse. He tied 10 calves in 83.10 seconds.
