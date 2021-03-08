Restaurants in Phase 3

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The phrase “business as usual” is one many restaurants and bars across the state can soon say.
It follows Governor John Bel Edwards’s announcement that Louisiana will be moving into phase 3.
“The movement into phase three is probably a really exciting thing for our community,” said Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, the Louisiana Department of Health Region 5 Medical Director.
She adds that this new phase means an increase in indoor capacity.
“Most places are going to be able to go up from, you know, 50% capacity, up to 75% capacity,” she said.
The change in restrictions is poised to set bars and restaurants on track to recover financially following the economic impact of the pandemic.
Frankie Randazzo, co-owner of Rikenjaks says COVID-19 has had a hard impact on the hospitality industry.
“Beginning with Mardi Gras last year and now we’re into the March of 2021, and every single major holiday has been affected, the revenue and the sentiment of the community behind that too, so it’s been a hard challenge,” he said.
Randazzo says that while Rikenjaks was fortunate enough to have outdoor patios, smaller restaurants have not been as lucky.
“My heart goes out to the smaller restaurants who don’t have outdoor seating or are down to maybe 20 or 30 seats, he said. “It’s impossible to survive in those conditions.”
While relaxing restrictions will be a relief to the restaurant industry, Randazzo says Rikenjaks will continue to practice increased safety and cleaning protocols for their guests’ health.
“We’re going to still adhere to those guidelines. We’re going to still go above and beyond,” he said.
Dr. Cavanaugh stresses that the state’s move to phase 3 does not mean people should let their guard down, saying potential COVID-19 variants can pose threats.
