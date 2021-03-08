Green Hat Charity Event to take over downtown

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The Christus Ochsner Southwest Louisiana Foundation still wanted to celebrate the event despite facing the challenges of the pandemic.
Participants are encouraged to dress in St. Patrick’s day attire.
During their run/walk/crawl participants are encouraged to stop to redeem a ticket for a tasty treat from
The Crying Eagle, 121 Artisan Bistro, Laguna’s Mexican Grill, Casa Manana , Pujo St. Cafe
and Macfarlane’s Celtic Pub.
But those are not the only things you can expect to get.
Cheyanna Glyenn is network and events director and explains what you should expect to see at the event.
“So the tickets will be used to redeem the drink the restaurant is providing and snacks. Each location has their own flare to the end. Also, at the end these tickets will be entered into a leprechaun pot drawing that’ll be held on March 31, said. So participants can win additional prizes such as things from L’auberge, the local casino and also The Parlor House Salon.”
The money raised from this year’s event will be donated to Women’s Birthing Services at Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital on Nelson Road.
Cheyanna Glyenn is network and events director and says the equipment is needed.
“They’re really excited about it because the fetal monitor is sort of a new age monitor where at 28 weeks gestation heart rates can be detected. However, you have older ones that are not capable of that. It’s kind of a high tech system that mothers would be excited about.”
